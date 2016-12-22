Meralco sees 8.1% growth in power sales this yr

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, expects energy sales to hit 40,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) by the end of 2016 or a sales growth of 8.1 percent versus last year.

“It is going to be roughly about 39,600 gigawatt hours and if you add CEDC [Clark Electric Distribution Corporation], roughly about 500 GWh, so it will exceed the 40,000 GWh, consolidated,” Meralco Senior Vice-President and head of Customer Retail Services and Corporate Communications Alfredo S. Panlilio said at a year-end press briefing on Wednesday.

“I think that is the first time we are breaching 40,000 [GWh]. That’s the estimate,” Panlilio said.

He said that last year, the sales growth was less than 6 percent.

“It is high because the first half was high. We had a double-digit growth until July, around 10 percent. And it cooled off only in these last few months,” Panlilio said.

He noted that the growth drivers of energy sales are the robust construction activities in the country.

“If you look at the construction happening on the residential side, still you see a lot of buildings being constructed,” Meralco official said.

“On the commercial side, we have Tiger Resorts of Okada who’s coming up, soft launch only this year, but that should ramp up by next year,” Panlilio said.

Okada Manila, the new $2.4-billion casino resort complex at Entertainment City developed by Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc., opened for preview on Wednesday, December 21.

“At the end of the year (2017) siguro [probably]they should be at 10 to 15 GWh a month. Currently, I think we are expecting less than one GWh for Tiger, while for Solaire [Resort and Casino] it is already at 9 GWh,” he said.