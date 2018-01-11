Meralco slashes January rates

Cheaper power supply deals and lower electricity spot market charges prompted Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to slash its rates this month by P0.5260 per kilowatt hour (kWh), the second straight month of decline in power rates.

The reduction means electricity rates in January will fall to P8.7227 per kWh from P9.2487 per kWh in December 2017.

Households that consume 200 kWh a month will see a decrease of P105.20 in the January bill.

For those who consume 300 kWh, there will be a decrease of P157.80; for those who consume 400 kWh, a reduction of P210.40; and for those who consume 500 kWh, a reduction of P263.

In a statement on Wednesday, Meralco attributed the lower power rates to a P0.5277 per kWh reduction in the generation charge.

The overall generation charge decreased to P4.0768 per kWh in January from P4.6046 per kWh in the previous month because of lower-cost power supply agreements (PSAs) and Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) charges.

Charges from PSAs recorded a decrease of P0.9810 per kWh, which were brought about by an abatement in capacity fees as a result of the annual reconciliation of outage allowances done at end of each year under the PSAs approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Meralco obtains 40 percent of its total energy requirement from PSAs.

The listed power distributor explained that the decline in capacity fees of generation companies represents savings immediately passed on to consumers through lower rates.

Capacity fees from the power deals however will revert to normal levels following the downward adjustment this month.

Also, WESM charges tumbled by P1.6943 per kWh on lower spot prices, which came from a reduction in power demand in the Luzon grid.

But charges from the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) climbed by P0.3808 per kWh due to lower average plant dispatch.

Transmission charge of residential customers rose by P0.1168 per kWh due to higher ancillary service charges billed by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

But the increase was offset as taxes and other charges went down by P0.1151 per kWh this month.

Meralco’s distribution, supply, and metering charges have remained unchanged for 30 months.

Shares of IPPs, PSAs, and WESM to Meralco’s total requirement touched 41 percent, 40 percent, and 19 percent, respectively.

Higher rates in Feb

Meralco warned electricity rates could go up in the February bill because of the higher excise tax on coal and value added tax (VAT) on the transmission charge.

“By February 2018, typical households may be paying P16.16 on top of their monthly bill because of [Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion] Train [Act],” Meralco said in a presentation to media.

The generation charge could increase by P0.0113 per kWh, system loss charge by P0.0009 per kWh, and VAT on transmission by P0.0670 per kWh.

A household that consumes 200kWh a month could see an increase of P0.0808 per kWh.