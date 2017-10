MERALCO survived defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 98-91, on Wednesday in Game 6 to force a sudden-death Game 7 in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Advertisements

Import Allen Durham scored 28 points and 19 rebounds while Reynel Hugnatan had 24 points to bring the best-of-seven championship series to the distance. JOSEF RAMOS