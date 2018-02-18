Meralco survives Ginebra to stay alive in PBA

Meralco leaned anew on Garvo Lanete to nip Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 84-82, and keep its playoff hopes alive in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Lanete posted 19 points while Anjo Caram added 16 points to lead the Bolts, who improved their win-loss record at 4-6.

Reynel Hugnatan and Chris Newsome made 12 points each also for Meralco.

Ginebra fell to 5-5 win-loss record.

MERALCO 84 – Lanete 19, Caram 16, Newsome 12, Hugnatan 12, Ballesteros 7, Salva 5, Amer 4, Bono 4, Canaleta 3, Faundo 2, Tolomia 0, Sedurifa 0.

GINEBRA 82 – Aguilar 20, Thompson 17, Slaughter 12, Mercado10, CAguioa 6, Tenorio 5, Cruz 5, Devance 4, Mariano 3, Ferrer 0, Manuel 0.

Quarters: 15-20, 45-38, 67-64, 84-82.