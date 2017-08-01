Meralco tries to reclaim PFL lead vs Global Cebu

FC Meralco Manila guns for the lead anew when it takes on Global Cebu FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The two powerhouse teams clash for the second time in the inaugural season at 4 p.m.

Meralco Manila tries to surpass current leader Kaya FC-Makati, which only has a five-goal edge in goal difference over the capital club.

However, the Sparks enter the match without their longtime captain James Younghusband and prolific striker Phil Younghusband.

The Younghusband brothers played their last game for Meralco in an emotional 3-2 win over Davao Aguilas FC on Saturday at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex.

After serving the squad for six years, the two national team standouts are set to leave for Davao Aguilas.

“I’m hoping that Connor Tacagni and Jinggoy Valmayor will step up (in the absence of the Younghusbands),” said the Manileños’ head coach Aris Caslib.

Global Cebu, on the other hand, aims to overtake Visayan rival Ceres Negros FC on No. 3.

Both the Cebuanos and the Negrenses have 22 points but the latter have a huge 15-goal advantage in goal difference.

In their previous encounter, Global and Meralco settled for a 2-2 draw last July 22 at the Rizal Memorial pitch.

But Global mentor Akbar Nawas wants to make sure that they get a result this time around.

“We played them once already but this will be a different game,” said Nawas.