Meralco zaps Columbian Dyip for first win

Meralco banked on a late second half surge to defeat Columbian Dyip, 116-103, for its first win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Import Arinze Onuaku scored 16 of his 30 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the field in the second half on top of 19 rebounds, six assists, three steals and four blocks.

“Hats off to Arinze. He’s been sick. I was happy with his performance and he gives us what we lacked,” said Meralco coach Norman Black, who also drew 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Chris Newsome. “It’s a great start for us. The other guys stepped up for us.”

Nico Salva added 13 points, Niño Canaleta had 12 and Jared Dillinger 11 also for the Bolts.

Columbian Dyip routed Blackwater 126-98 in the opener last Sunday.

CJ Aiken finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for Columbian Dyip.

The scores:

MERALCO 116 – Onuaku 30, Newsome 18, Salva 13, Canaleta 12, Dillinger 11, Hodge 8, Amer 7, Hugnatan 7, Caram 4, Sedurifa 4, Tolomia 2, Ballesteros 0.

COLUMBIAN DYIP 103 – Aiken 21, Lastimosa 16, McCarthy 16, Camson 15, Celda 14, King 12, Tubid 4, Khobuntin 2, Cahilig 2, Corpuz 1, Ababou 0, Escoto 0, Sara 0.

Quarters: 25-31, 56-57, 85-79, 116-103.