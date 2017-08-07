Meralco zaps Kia, grabs lead

Meralco routed Kia, 112-97, on Sunday to earn the top spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The rampaging Bolts banked on import Allen Durham’s triple-double performance of 25 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds plus two blocks to stay unscathed in four games.

Chris Newsome added 19 points and seven assists, while Baser Amer provided with 17 points and Garvo Lanete had 14 points also for Meralco.

Meralco enjoyed a 76-52 lead — its biggest in the game — in the third period which Kia trimmed to only 82-94 after Eric Camson’s three-point play with still six minutes left in the payoff period.

But the Picanto could not narrow the gap even to single digit in the final minute.

From a 4-9 deficit early in the first quarter, the Bolts turned the table around in their favor transforming that deficit to 26-15 at the start of second period.

They were never threatened from thereon.

Kia stayed winless in five games.

Markeith Cummings led Kia with 20 points.