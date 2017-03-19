Meralco zaps NLEX for second win

Meralco zapped Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 91-84, on Sunday for second straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jared Dillinger led the Bolts with 21 points while import Alex Stepheson posted 18 points along with 24 rebounds and three blocks and Chris Newsome added 15 points to hand the Bolts their second victory.

“Second straight game we held a team below 86 points,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “Another good game for us. First half we’re a little bit relax. Alex Stepheson was moving a little bit better tonight.”

“He controlled the defensive rebounds, the locals stepped up and they seem excited about our chances this conference.”

Veteran Reynel Hugnatan contributed 13 points and Baser Amer had 12 points also for Meralco.

NLEX fell to 0-2 win-loss record.

Scores:

MERALCO 91 – Dillinger 21, Stepheson 18, Newsome 15, Hugnatan 13, Amer 12, Chua 6, Caram 3, Uyloan 2, Hodge 2, Faundo 0, Daquioag 0.

NLEX 84 – Chism 18, Lanete 14, Alas 8, Guinto 7, Lastimosa 6, Tiongson 6, Khobuntin 5, Monfort 5, Camson 5, Taulava 2, Rios 2, Anthony 2, Soyud 2, Baracael 2, J. Villanueva 0.

Quarterscores: 26-19, 40-45, 69-67, 91-84.