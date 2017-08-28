Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet –electric haute couture

Mercedes-Benz took the covers off of its grandest concept car yet, the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet concept, in the Pebble Beach Concoursd’Elegance last August 18, claiming it to be “ultimate in the luxury of the future.”

“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury, and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious ‘haute couture’ interior help to create the ultimate experience,” Mercedes-Benz Chief Designer Gorden Wagener said in a statement.

The Maybach brand in the past was a standalone competitor to Rolls Royces and Bentleys using some parts from Mercedes-Benz until it became defunct in 2012 due to poor sales. It re-emerged then in 2015 as a sub brand of Mercedes-Benz, making long wheelbase models of its S-Class, and went bonkers in this latest creation, fusing classic architecture of art deco cars from the 1930s and modern technology.

The car basically is an open-top version of its coupe brother that appeared in 2016, but given a more luxurious feel. The car measures 6 meters in length, and the length alone wouldn’t fit in a conventional parking space, but for a show piece, it is more likely to be parked in the grandest of areas such as Pebble Beach or Monte Carlo.

Contrasts in the design are executed starkly with chrome highlights and chrome 24-inch wheels on a dark Nautical Blue Metallic paintwork. Adding to the attention to detail is the wheel centre lock made of rose gold, and a 25 slat grille design which will be used in future Mercedes-Maybach production models. The stitching used for the cloth top is coloured rose gold as well

Attention to detail

The attention to detail also extends to the interior, with rose gold trim garnish and quilted white nappa leather adorning the seats, in a claimed fashion similar to classic Chesterfield sofas. The instrumentation is digital but uses physical needles, an element that Mercedes calls “hyperanalog.” With the exterior design inspired by a yacht that is prevalent on the rear ‘boat-tail’ end, Mercedes designers made the interior look like a yacht lounge, which the manufacturer calls the 360 degree Lounge. Even the car flooring, utilizing planked wood design with aluminium accents, evokes a maritime travel atmosphere.

Powering the Maybach are four synchronous electric motors, altogether producing 750 hp, and since each motor is powering each wheel, it is all-wheel drive. This drivetrain format employed is similar with the one used in the SLS Electric Drive, which also has the same power output. In the Maybach, it will sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under four seconds, and will have a claimed range of 500 kilometers in a single charge, according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

In the world of ultra-luxury concepts, the Vision 6 Cabriolet may signify a new direction for Daimler as the company pushes support for electric mobility while continuing to make ultra-luxury vehicles specifically tuned for a very specific clientele.