Mercedes Trophy Invit’l under way at Sta. Elena

The 13th MercedesTrophy Golf Invitational gets going on Monday at Sta. Elena Golf Club with over 200 players setting out for a day-long battle of shotmaking, putting and stamina for cracks at the Asian Finals in Australia.

The winners in three men’s divisions and their respective runners-up along with the ladies champion will represent the Philippines in the MercedesTrophy Asian Finals set in Brisbane in August via Philippine Airlines.

Aside from the rare chance to play with other regional champions, participants in the Asian Finals will also be treated to an experiential drive that will showcase the world-class performance and dynamic handling of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The event, featuring Mercedes-Benz owners and golf enthusiasts, is put up by the Auto Nation Group, Inc., the exclusive importer and distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Philippines, and backed by platinum and gold sponsors, including Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Philippine Airlines, PLDT Alpha, QBE Seaboard Insurance, Inc., Shell Philippines and TW Steel. Other backers of the event are Boysen, Business Mirror, Remy Martin and Security Bank.

Winners of the Asian Finals will then meet other champions in the prestigious International MercedesTrophy Tournament in Stuttgart, Germany in October.

The 18-hole tournament, one of the country’s longest, most exclusive invitational golfing events, is also held to raise funds for a charitable donation to the Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation, Inc. as part of Mercedes-Benz’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. The CMCF is a non-government organization that grants medical care and financial subsidy to disadvantaged patients.