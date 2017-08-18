Merger strengthens Dell EMC’s market position

TECH firm Dell EMC said on Thursday the merger of Dell Technologies and EMC Corp. strengthened its position in the market as a strategic partner of companies planning to engage in digital transformation.

Ronnie Latinazo, country general manager of Dell EMC Philippines, said the merger has paved the way for a bigger market as Dell EMC would be catering to both companies’ partners and customers.

“We’re busy integrating the process in the team but the priority that we have is the integration of the company–rationalizing and harmonizing our partners with rich combined programs from Dell EMC,” Latinazo said in a media briefing following the inauguration of the company’s new office.

“We push ourselves to be the strategic partner to companies who are trying to transform their whole IT (information technology) operations,” he added.

In September 2016, Dell Technologies officially announced completion of the acquisition of EMC Corp., creating a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information.

Latinazo said Dell EMC is trying to educate the market on their combined portfolio, noting the company has “the broadest portfolio or probably has one of the broadest sets of portfolio” as far as infrastructure piece is concern.

“Today we are the largest privately-owned IT player in the world. We have revenues of about $74 billion, so we are here in the Philippines to try to serve our customers with a full set of portfolios ranging from solutions, desktops, laptops, storage, security, networking, all the way to the cloud solutions. I think you would see that we will be the end-to-end provider,” he said.

Dell EMC officially opened its new office in Taguig City, said to be the first in Southeast Asia to have both companies in one space.

“Dell EMC is all about modernizing technology infrastructure and it is our commitment to create working spaces that foster collaboration and support work styles of our team members,” Latinazo said.

“Centralizing our facilities under one roof gives us a better advantage in streaming our business processes to better serve our customers and partners,” he added.