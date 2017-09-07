Merkel vows to press on with rallies despite jeers

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday to press on with election campaign rallies in places where she has been greeted with choruses of jeers and whistles, saying she intended to take a stand against hate. At several rallies, particularly in eastern states such as Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, protesters have loudly booed or chanted slogans against Merkel. More than 100 demonstrators sought to disrupt Merkel’s rally Wednesday evening in the Saxony city of Torgau, whistling, booing and chanting “Get lost.” But Merkel said she would not be deterred. “It is important to me to keep going where I’m not getting a friendly reception,” she said in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group. “Many people who do not subscribe to the concert of whistles or chorus of chants need encouragement to keep showing civil courage and to stand up against the hate,” she said.

AFP