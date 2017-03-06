Merritt among Olympic stars to win US Indoor titles

WASHINGTON: Former Olympic 110m hurdles champion Aries Merritt signaled a return to form after a 2015 kidney transplant by winning the 60m hurdles crown Sunday at the US Indoor Track and Field Championships. Merritt captured his first US Indoors title since 2012, the year he also won the world indoor and Olympic hurdles titles, in 7.51 seconds edging Aleec Harris by .03 of a second. “I’m just happy to come out here and get the win,” Merritt said. “It proves I’ve still got it and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”

AFP