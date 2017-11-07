‘Merry Christmas’ greeting banned

Airport authorities have reiterated a previous memorandum banning employees from greeting air travelers “Merry Christmas.”

Aside from airport employees, law enforcers such as Aviation Security Group personnel as well as Immigration and Customs personnel are covered by the ban.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eddie Monreal on Tuesday warned airport employees from asking gifts and favors from passengers this Christmas.

“I have no problem with personnel greeting passengers a ‘Merry Christmas,’ as long as there is no intention to ask for gifts,” Monreal said.

Jesus Martinez, MIAA Media Affairs Division chief, said the memo issued during the time of MIAA General Manager Alfonso Cusi is being circulated yearly at the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to remind employees of the policy against soliciting money from passengers.

The memo was issued to discourage employees from greeting passengers, as this was observed to be their way of indirectly asking for tips.

For those who will be found guilty of the act, Monreal also warned, “Definitely, there will be disciplinary action.”

Meanwhile, the MIAA has started preparing measures to ensure safety and convenience of passengers in anticipation of the heavy volume of travelers this Christmas, as officials said arrivals may increase by roughly 10 percent based on past data.

Travelers are reminded not to bring items to the airport and to stow all belongings in one’s carry-on baggage for faster processing at screening checkpoints.