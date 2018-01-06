Merry Christmas and a happy, safe New Year!

(Last part)

This is my final installment on last year’s motor sports achievements and is just in time to cap off the holiday season with the holy celebration of the Three Kings. Here are some more of our racing heroes including the new, passionate teams competing up in our events.

ISADA ROC CHAMP

Rally Champion Ivan Isada took our History Convention-MP Turbo Race of Champions in a very exciting knockout match that went to the wire! Isada had to go the whole 3 heats in the final match with unheralded, 18 year old, slalom driver AdielPacis from Cabanatuan to take the championship.

Using the Asian Gymkhana format of using similar cars-Kia Rio and Soul with Michelin Tires and Rota Wheels-in changing track designs after each round, made the event unpredictable and showed who was the best of the best in the end. Pacis was the slowest qualifier in the Future Champs category but knocked out all the veteran drivers like 2016 Asian Gymkhana champion Milo Rivera! Pacis will be one driver that will be a driver to watch in the future.

Rivera was still able to top the first qualifying heats for the Present Champions class. North Luzon racers Perpekto Pakutkot and Kiko Dysico took the Futures Champs and yours truly taking the Past Champions class.

The Race of Champions will now be a regular series this year with 9 races and will be a weekend race series with our Arrive and Drive and Super Battle doing races on Saturdays while the winners will qualify for the ROC on Sundays.

MIRANDA VIOS KING

The Toyota Vios Cup Season 4 heralded a new champion in the form of Cebu’s Obenger Team driver Daniel Miranda. The young, fast driver dominated the first 2 legs of the season by winning 4 out of 4 races. Even with success ballasts and reverse grids, Miranda would not be denied the wins that cemented his place in racing history.

However, in the 3rd leg, Miranda never got on top of the podium with a slow car. This gave Dominic Ochoa and Jette Calderon a chance to go up the top step in those 2 races. By the final leg, Miranda again got his car sorted out and won the last race to top the premiere Super Sporting class of 2017.

Multi-disciplined racer Gerard Loy ended in 2nd overall and was very happy with his finish. 2016 Champion Allan Uy ended in 3rd place after missing one leg due to problems with his team that led to a split in mid-season. This gave him more motivation though and Uy formed his own team which helped him race 7. Both Loy and Uy will work harder to top this year’s Toyota Vios Cup races.

VIOS’ NEW CHAMPS

The next Toyota Vios Cup class was the Sporting Class Championship which went to Mark Sy of Toyota San Pablo. Sy had to work hard as he had Tonton Ramos and Paolo Agregado on his tail the whole year. Sy’s final race win gave him the cushion to take the win and Ramos and Agregado finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The upcoming drivers were in the Promotional Class and this was won by veteran Red Diwa of Toyota Isabela. The battle for this championship was even tighter as Gel Napat improved every round to take 2nd place and new racer Marc Soong making it to 3rd. These drivers will now move a class higher and looks like they will all be making their mark there.

PETRON TSD CHAMPS

Our newly launched Petron Time Speed Distance Fun Runs, which follow the On-Time, All-The-Time format, have brought a new batch of motor sport enthusiasts last year. Families and friends had tested their partnership with this highly technical run that relies on navigation more than speed to win the event.

The first leg was held during our Independence Day and was won by Mini’s Stuart Samson, Alex Angeles and Charles Mondragon. The 2nd leg brought the teams to the Philippine leg of the F4SEA in Clark. This was won by newcomers Ruel Ramos, Kim Navarro and crew and took the grand slam by winning the Overall, Novice, Family and Team award with Chevy Club Philippines.

The 3rd leg was in commemoration of Andres Bonifacio and held last November. Another grand slam was taken by another newcomers Ting, Bow and Vinci Valdez. This BCBP family is composed of great mathematicians and won with minimal training. I will have the race report out soon on the Bonifacio TSD. The final leg will be for our National Hero, Jose Rizal, this coming weekend and will show who the best TSD team for 2017 will be.

I am very happy that motor sports is really booming now and 2018 will be very thrilling to watch and cover. Good luck to all competitors and hope to see you in our races soon!