Merry Christmas and have a happy, safe New Year! (Part 1)

There is no place like home especially when Christmas comes to town. The Philippines is the best place to get that spirit of giving and loving that is never duplicated anywhere else in the world. The birthday of Jesus Christ is truly special here!

Somehow, all the problems and tension disappear when December 25 rolls on and you just hope that it never ends. Even though we are all very busy during the holidays, we never forget to thank Him for all the blessings we have received and we try to give back something in return. It is also a time for our families to renew their bonds and good friends to once again catch up with what’s happening in their lives.

Let us count the numerous blessings that we got in our Motorsports community and I know this 2017 has been a banner year for racing!

Petron F4SEA Championship

When the sleeping giant woke up, motor sports was shaken, not only locally, but across the whole South East Asian region!

Our biggest fuel and lubricants industry leader Petron had come out of its hibernation in this fast-pace, racing sport and had become the Official Fuel and Lubricant supplier of the Formula 4 South East Asian Championship for 2017. This booming international formula series had been accredited by FIA as one of the multiple F4 Championships worldwide that will lead deserving drivers to F1 glory.

The 5-leg F4SEA series had its 2nd leg here in the Philippines at the Clark International Raceway last October. It was a huge success thanks to the supreme efforts of Petron and F4SEA’s Chairman Peter Thompson to bring in the only international formula in our shores. The Grimes brothers, Ben and Sam, took the Philippine Flag back up the podium and won several top 3 finishes in that leg. More news about them later and they are truly great ambassadors for our country.

Petron fun runs

Our new Petron Mabuhay TSD Fun Run Championship started out as a simple get together of rally enthusiasts that wanted to bring back the glory days of rallying. After stage rallying became dormant in the early 2000, our group, the MP Turbo Team, planned to Sampaguita-type rally to commemorate our Independence Day last June.

We had a humble start of about 36 participants in 12 cars and had a great half-day run around BGC, Makati and Manila areas.

With this, the newbies in the sport became excited and we were able to get the Nissan Teams Juke and Navara Philippines to join full blast last August. There were more than 90 participants in 29 cars and the whole community was buzzing about this rally format. Petron then gave the go ahead to do 3 more TSD runs to make it a championship series for 2017.

We had our F4SEA Fun Run to support the F4Philippine leg above in October and the 3rd leg was the recent Bonifacio Day Fun Run last November. We will close the series with the Rizal Day TSD Fun Run on January 6 and hope to attract the biggest field that time!

Asian Gymkhana series

The Asian Gymkhana event last year became such a hit after our best racing duo, Milo Rivera and Carlos Anton, won in 2016 in Taiwan. This year, the Asian Gymkhana Series grew to 4 legs and we sent our best drivers were again to do battle.

However, the first leg in Indonesia saw the pairing of Jevoy Moreno and Dion Ortiz having a hard time adapting to their right hand drive vehicles and wasn’t able to perform well. There were also some rumors that the locals had prior knowledge to the design of the track and even were able to practice on the same cars used in the event, which were a total no-no to keep the race fair amongst the multinational field.

The 2nd round saw Rivera and Anton back in action and were in familiar LHD Mini Cooper S cars in Korea.

Rivera took the overall championship in qualifying and made the grand slam by winning the Team Championship with Carlos Anton. It was a more fair race our racing champions showed why they were the best.

The 3rd leg didn’t go our way, even with Milo and Carlos leading the team in Taiwan. Even with high pressures on their shoulders, the team was able to salvage 2nd overall after a very emotional event that saw local knowledge and mechanical gremlins plague them. The 4h leg went very quiet and will report on it soon.