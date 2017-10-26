Thursday, October 26, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»MESMERIZED BY METTALICS

    MESMERIZED BY METTALICS

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Anny
    ANNY is bringing a hot, new obsession of iridescent shades to your tips with its “It’s All About Chrome” collection, which boasts six trendy colors in hip chrome shades. From rose-gold, bronze, pink, rose, green and silver, add that perfect touch of shimmer and shine to your outfit. ANNY nail polishes are carefully crafted with especially developed Expert Gel 1, which forms a protective film that increases the coverage of the polish and gives nails long-lasting glamour.

    Advertisements

    Follow @ANNYnailsph on Instagram and Anny.Philippines on Facebook.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.