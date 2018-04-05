MESMERIZING EYES

Murad

Fortifying our beauty regimens with an extra layer of protection and prevention, skincare powerhouse Murad launches its freshest new duo: the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Night Cream. A nighttime complement to the best-selling Retinol Youth Renewal Serum launched in 2017, the two new additions in Murad’s Resurgence collection target wrinkles, dark circles and signs of aging for more supple, youthful looking skin.

Both products are available in all Rustan’s Department Stores.