Messi goes ‘political’

Do sports and politics mix?

They do, at least going by a video that Barcelona star Lionel Messi posted on social media on Friday last week.

The image on Instagram, according to the French news agency Agence France-Presse, shows Mateo, 2, Messi’s son, singing a nursery rhyme in Catalan.

Catalan is the language spoken in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain.

Catalonia’s largest city is Barcelona, where Messi’s great team AC Barcelona is based.

Catalonia on October 1 held a referendum, an attempt to seek independence from Spain, but the exercise was regarded as constitutionally illegal by Madrid.

What made Mateo’s Instagram clip political was that his father, a “legend” in the book of the French news agency, is not even a Spaniard but an Argentine.

If the boy’s dad were to go controversial, he could have picked the festering political issue between Buenos Aires and London that is the Falklands in the South Atlantic over which Britain and Argentina went to war in 1982.

But, then, Messi would not know about that war because he was only five years old when it erupted (the Brits won), would he?

That sports and politics do mix has also been dramatized by NFL players who accuse the Trump administration of racism and other issues affecting African-Americans and other minority groups in the United States.

To show that the US President is dealing them the race card, these players—and not only blacks—have been kneeling in protest during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner in various stadiums where American football is played before hundreds of thousands of fans.

What Messi and the NFL guys have done is not exactly new.

In the Mexico Olympiad in 1968, two African-Americans raised clenched fists during the awarding of medals for winners in the 100-meter race for men in support of “Black Power.”

Tommie Smith, who had bagged the gold medal, and John Carlos, the bronze, both did not have an athletic career after the shocking display in what has been bandied about as the politics-free Olympic Games.

The winner of the bronze medal in that event was Peter Norman, a white Australian, who just stood quietly on the podium as the first and second placers were handed their medals.

Norman’s track career also suffered after Mexico but his life on and off the playing field is captured in the movie Salute.

So, it is not safe to not do anything (for the status quo, we suppose) especially when the overlords of sports are watching.

And yet, we hear the world’s sports honchos blabbering about sports and politics being separate animals.

Well, because they can’t touch Messi—and LeBron James—we have to let the likes of Blatter and Platini walk the tightrope and pray that they do not trip and fall… hard.