Messi makes amends for missed penalty in Barca win

The Youth Football League (YFL) continues to develop homegrown talents as the second season kicks off on September 2 at the Alabang Country Club Multipurpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

A total of 65 teams from 16 football clubs will be pitted against each other in eight age divisions.

Philippines Football League clubs Kaya FC-Makati, FC Meralco Manila, JPV Marikina FC, Ceres Negros FC, Global Cebu FC and Stallion Laguna FC will be fielding their youth teams anew in different divisions.

Also staying to compete in the youth tournament are former United Football League clubs Green Archers United FC, Socceroo FC, Forza FC, MSA Agila FC, Nomads FC and Mendiola FC.

Meanwhile, the league welcomes four new members namely Dreaming FC, RC Tanauan Labuyo FC, Giuseppe FC and Goms FC.

The teams will vie for the Cup and Plate championships in the centerpiece Under-19, Under-17, Under-15, Under-13, Under-11 and Under-9 divisions along with the newly-added Women’s Under-18 category.

The second season of the league, which is backed by Bootcamp, Healthy Pinoy and Lifeline 16-911, will run until October 31.

