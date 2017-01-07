Met Opera presents ‘Rusticana/Pagliacci’

A twinbill of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci will be the second offering of the CCP’s Metropolitan Opera in HD Season 4 on January 10 at Greenbelt 3 cinemas.

Opera’s most enduring tragic double bill returns in an evocative new production from Sir David McVicar. Marcelo Álvarez rises to the challenge of playing the dual tenor roles of Turiddu in Cavalleria Rusticana and Canio in Pagliacci.

Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci is an opera in one act by Pietro Mascagni to an Italian libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci, adapted from a play and short story written by Giovanni Verga. Considered one of the classic verismo operas, it premiered on 17 May 1890 at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome. Since 1893, it has often been performed in a so-called Cav/Pag double-bill with Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo.

The CCP’s Met Opera in HD series features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera in New York through High-Definition digital technology.