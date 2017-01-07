‘Met’ rehabilitation blueprint gets approval

Before 2016 ended, Chairman Felipe De Leon of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts signed the ‘Architectural and Detailed Engineering Design for the Rehabilitation and Conservation of the Manila Metropolitan Theater.’ The blueprint will be the basis for the rehabilitation of the Metropolitan Theatre, one of the premier Art Deco buildings of the country.

The first phase of the MET rehabilitation will push through on the first quarter of 2017 according to the MET Consulting Architect Raj Busmente.