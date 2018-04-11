Metal crane collapses in Pasay, 2 dead

Two men died and six others were injured after a metal crane collapsed and crashed into a building in Pasay City on Tuesday, police said.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District, identified one of the fatalities as Jonathan Clavecillas, 32, crane operator of Monocrete Construction.

Police said the crane tower being used on a construction site of STI building located along Edsa corner P. Celle Street was being jacked up in order to add mast when the hydraulic cylinder suddenly lost pressure, causing the equipment to collapse.

Tecson identified the injured as Kumbo Dimalanes, 24; Jay Duran, 29, both security guards at Modern Security Agency; Liu Shen Xiu, 30, and crane erectors Francisco Angcom, 59, Melvin Reforma, 28, and Elmer Torres, 46.

They are being treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

The crane operator died while undergoing treatment at the San Juan de Dios Hospital while the other victim died on the spot.