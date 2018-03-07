Metallica is hot this summer

The temperature is going nowhere but up, with fashion and beauty trends getting just as hotter. The first big cue unfold for the summer comes from the houses of Sainta Lauren, Rochas, dela Renta, Balmain and Chanel, and it’s all about going metallic.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From sequined heels, glitter slip dresses to bedazzled bags, summer nights are sure to sparkle. And while you’re at it, ignite your lips with strokes of metallic too, because that’s how to look burning hot this season.

Photos courtesy of Fashion Forum, Parisian, SM Accessories and Maybelline

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The many ways—and shades—of wearing matte metallic on the lips