Meteor shower lights up PH sky this week

Stargazers are in for a heavenly treat this week as the Orionids meteor shower reaches its peak, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Advertisements

The state-run weather bureau said the meteor shower will be seen from October 17 to 25.

“At maximum rates, the shower may reach 15 meteors per hour that may be observed at favorable sky condition,” it said.

However, “there may be lulls even during its peak nights on October 21 to 22,” it added.

The event is caused by the Earth passing through the stream of debris left by Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower.

The shower is called Orionids because the meteors radiate from the Orion constellation or the Betelgeuse star, the second brightest star in the constellation.

Orionids are a set of fast meteors with fireballs as they hit the earth. They are visible to the east in the evening and gradually to the west as the sun rises.

Pagasa also said that the famous equilateral triangle in the sky, known as the Winter Triangle, rises after midnight this month, giving stargazers another treat.

“The Triangle formed by the stars is composed of Betelgeuse, the super giant red star and the prominent star of the famous constellation Orion (the Mighty Hunter), Sirius, the brightest star in the sky of the constellation Canis Major (the Big Dog), and Procyon, the brightest star of the constellation Canis Minor (the Little Dog),” it said.