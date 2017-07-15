Metro cities hold large-scale drills

The Metro Manila Shake Drill kicked off at 4 p.m. on Friday and will be held until Monday.

MMDA consultant Ramon Santiago said each day involves a different scenario that partner Local Government Units will play out. The National Capital Region was divided into quadrants with their own additional simulations.

The east quadrant will simulate building and bridge damage; west, fire and bridge damage; and both north and south, bridge damage.

The MMDA set up command centers in Veterans Hospital in Quezon City, north quadrant; Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, south quadrant; Marikina Boys Town, Red Cross compound, LRT Santolan depot in Santolan, Pasig, east quadrant; Intramuros Golf Course in Manila, west quadrant.

All government agencies simulated a power outage on Friday, and will hold evaluations on the third and fourth day. Radio and television stations will broadcast an earthquake alarm at 4 p.m. which will signal the start of the drill.

According to MMDA the drill could cause traffic jams and the public should be prepared for telecom and power disruptions.

In Quezon City, Participants from government offices, the private sector, schools, households, and other establishments joined the 3rd Metro Manila Shake Drill on Friday.

At 4 p.m., Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista pressed the bell to signal the start of the drill.

Different disaster scenarios like damaged structures, mass casualties, and fire incidents were portrayed.

Employees of the Quezon City Hall did the famous “duck, cover and hold” routine and proceeded to the nearest safe zone, the Quezon City Circle, where temporary shelters were setup.

Four firetrucks were also deployed at the City Hall which allowed emergency personnel to respond to disaster victims.

Organized by the Metro Manila Development Authority, the drill aims to enhance public awareness in disasters like the “Big One” a 7.2-magnitude quake that may hit areas of Metro Manila.

Malacañang employees took time on Friday to participate in the Metro Manila-wide earthquake drill.

At 4 p.m., an alarm in Malacañang was sounded off, signaling that an earthquake had started. Participants then vacated their respective offices and went to a designated evacuation area.

After a few seconds, an inspection of the building was conducted. Malacañang employees were advised then to return to their respective offices and workplaces.

In a text message, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar urged the public to cooperate with government in its effort “to make everyone prepared when the ‘Big One’ happens.”

With JOVILAND RITA and ELSHAMAE ROBLES