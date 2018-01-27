Metro crime rate down by nearly a quarter

The Metro Manila crime index rate went down by 23.45 percent in 2017, a high police official said.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director Senior Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel said: announced on Thursday that street crimes in Manila has reduced last year compared to 2016.

“We were able to reduce the incidence of index crimes by 23.45 percent from the previous year. There were

4,731 recorded in 2016. This number was down to only 3,761 at the end of 2017.” Coronel said during the 117th founding anniversary of MPD.

Most notable in the report is a significant reduction in street crimes such as rubbery, holdup incidents, snatching, armed assult and bribery, he added.

“This year, we will sustain the efforts and gains we have made in our anti-criminality campaign particularly against illegal drugs,” Coronel said.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada handed a check worth P1 million to Coronel during the anniversary to cover an increase in allowances for outstanding MPD members.

In 2016, Estrada said that his administration allocated P136 million for the allowances and equipment of the city police.