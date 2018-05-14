Metro driving and destinations three decades ago

Continued from last week

The Marcos government’s dream was to make travel to all points of the Philippines’ 7,107 islands — whether by land, by sea or by air – feasible, reasonable and comfortable. Plans and initial investments were made for new airports, seaports, tollways and even interisland bridges like the San Juanico bridge connecting Leyte to Samar. Given the state of the economy it left behind, however, one can appreciate how far we’ve come as we take for granted weekly road trips, ro-ro journeys and budget air travel.

But no crisis, economic or otherwise, has ever put a damper on having fun, at least, not for long. The dictatorship’s ouster changed some of the “who’s who” in high society and chi-chi watering holes. The hotels, many built in the late ‘70s, were still open for business. Discos were still popping up all and around while the staple bars and nightspots had their regular crowds. Slowly but surely, the Greater Manila Area was becoming known by its new, bigger and better name – Metro Manila. “Metro” was the buzz word and even the founder and owner of the popular LJC chain of restaurants, Larry J. Cruz, bought an old art deco mansion on the M. Adriatico, Ermita cafe and gallery strip to convert into the publishing house of Metro lifestyle magazine.

From a niche player of touristy night spots on A. Mabini, Malate/Ermita owes its resurgence as a multi-dimensional entertainment zone to Cruz’s gentrification of Remedios Circle with his first Cafe Adriatico in 1979. His eponymous chain spread the cafe lifestyle all over the city and to other parts of the country. He turned Remedios into an architectural gem complete with an art deco restaurant complex (In the Mood, Larry’s Bar) and a turn of the century panciteria (Bistro Remedios) across the street. With the further sophistication of Filipino dining tastes, Filipinos who studied in Swiss finishing schools were coming back to test the HRM waters, starting gingerly with European ambience cafe-bars, charcuteries, chocolatiers, bistros and the like as Filipinos were beginning to appreciate a more casual ambience with their fine dining. Auberge’s and Albergos were to catch on decades later.

Despite the exodus of Filipino show bands to other parts of Asia and the Middle East, there was never a shortage of groups of music-loving friends who had a friendly sound studio to rehearse in and were not afraid to twist and shout in front of a live (and eventually inebriated) audience. Likewise, there was never a shortage of bars and clubs who always welcomed a live band or two doing regular sets all through the working week up to the weekend. Besides, hotel bars always had showbands as part of their five-star image. Friday night will always be Friday night.

Fueling all this consumer spending was the expansion of the credit cards business as banks sought to market the “charge now, pay later” lifestyle. ATMs and electronic banking networks were expanding to feed a population eager to get on with life and make their money and their banks “work” for their convenience and leisure. So whether on a “hot” date dressed to impress or hanging out with the “boys” on the cheap at 7-11 BF Homes, not having cash in the pocket was remedied by those little pieces of plastic. Little did we know then that this expansion of credit was to make even residence, travel tickets and car purchases a lot easier 30 years hence.

Like today, watch-your-car street urchins who would “guard” your car for a “fee” were fixtures where the fun crowd needed on-street parking at some popular downtown bar or disco. You took your risks even with a car alarm (none of today’s blanket surveillance by CCTVs) as you would never knew who would scour your paintwork with a bottle cap, nick your mirrors/tire valve cover/hub cap or worse, break in to steal your car radio or even your spare tire. Like today, expect to see these “hard working” boys at Makati Ave., Metropolitan Ave., Pasay Road in Makati. In Quezon City, their coverage zones were Tomas Morato, West Ave., Timog and their side streets. Over at Manila, you wouldn’t miss them at A. Mabini, Remedios, M. Adriatico and on Roxas Boulevard’s side streets up to the Pasay portion of the seaside boulevard. Though the Makati CBD night spots and hotels provided secure pay parking, there was something to be said about bars in crowded city blocks — they seemed to be raunchier and hence, more fun. But night driving and parking in the city held risks from crimes more serious than a nicked mirror, stereo receiver or bent antenna.

Though the sitting Aquino government’s election battle cry was directed at the general lawlessness during the previous regime, there were more checkpoints and searches on the street during the revolutionary regime than during Martial Law. Many soldiers, AWOL from the divided armed forces, were ripe for the picking for whichever mercenary job was available. Attempts at destabilization or coups d’ etat were frequent. Criminal elements hired ex-soldiers to implement a new style of bank robbery. Instead of robbing the bank itself, they intercepted armored cars, poured gasoline on the vehicle and threatened to stew the crew alive unless they came out and surrendered the cash. The revolutionary government’s extending its hand of reconciliation to the Left, meanwhile, had workers being goaded by the Kilusang Mayo Uno to strike for better pay against their class enemies, the “greedy capitalists”. But many of these companies were barely surviving, hit by years of decline in sales due to the economic and foreign exchange crises. The companies eventually collapsed under strain of labor unrest and the same employees striking for better pay ended up losing their jobs and joined the ranks of the unemployed and disgruntled. Also, a new business arose, never before seen during the previous regime — kidnap for ransom. Victims were accosted and under threat forced to withdraw cash from the nearest ATM. Paranoid businessmen began to travel the metro with a retinue of armed bodyguards and back-up vehicles. Another new style of highway robbery was to intercept/block arriving residents traveling from the airport and to divest them of monies and luggage. Crime was worse than in the previous regime.

Nightly checkpoints were a fact of life, especially when going out. These were easy to spot. Usually parked were a white ‘70s era Ford Fiera Mk1 or a DMG Sakbayan, marked PNP in red, a couple of semi-stainless owner jeeps, usually the cops’ private transpo, and dark blue Isuzu Gemini diesels or B12 Nissan Sentra diesels with the words CAPCOM emblazoned in red on the doors. The Capital Command was the PNP group that replaced the dreaded Metrocom or Metropolitan Command, the main enforcers of curfew during Martial Law. The cops, some in their khaki tunics but with loosened Sam Browne belts to survive the heat, held poorly lit flashlights. Whether your car was tinted or not, they politely requested you to open your door and your dome light. Open the glove box to inspect for unlicensed firearms. Though generally not so thorough, the more conscientious ones looked under the driver’s seat where pistols were usually hidden, ready for a quick draw. They were not too interested in profiling drunks or junkies as searches for drugs were not in their mission orders. Neither were they interested in the trunk, unlike today’s mall security guards that always inspect the trunk just in case you carry a large object labelled “BOMB”.

Though there was a change of elite, the night life habitués were essentially the same. The hotel night spots were thumping and crowded on weekends — Tipanan Bar at the Pen (today’s Spices), Captain’s Bar at the Mandarin, Altitude 49 at Manila Garden, etc. Where Else was hibernating as Louie Ysmael, the man who introduced the Monaco jet-set lifestyle to our country, was planning its resurgence as Euphoria. Ysmael was close to the former elite as a matter of consequence of his business so he laid low while reformatting his Louie Y discotheque at the Hyatt to emerge as Isis. Elsewhere, there was Culture Club (which became Bobong Velez’s Faces) at the Makati Ave. entrance of San Lorenzo village and Neil Gaylor’s Billboard at the opposite end of Makati Ave. in the old town. They all had their fair share of loyal clientele. Rumours disco, in the old Marquina Bldg. near Quad, was filled to the rafters up to the weekend dawn whenever Irish DJ John Robinson was spinning the turntables and dancing on the booth ledge. There were also Shakey’s pizza parlors, bars and discos, (Andros, La Cueva) in Greenbelt that brought in the after-office Makati crowds. Tia Maria near International School continued to cater to those who preferred margaritas by pitcher. Vanna Calalang’s Seasons restaurant in Amrosolo Creek was drawing in the Polo Club elite. Joaquin Imperial was moving his restaurant from Ermita to Jupiter by Bel Air.

The imprint of Louie Y, and those who followed his gospel, spread far and wide among the joints along Roxas Boulevard. To compete, Manila Hotel had its Jungle Bar, Philippine Plaza at the reclaimed area had the Lost Horizon, Philippine Village Hotel near the Airport had Flying Machine. Ramada’s ground floor Club Valentino even had a faithful copy of the multi-colored lit dance floor seen in John Travolta’s iconic 1978 film Saturday Night Fever. Quezon City’s Tomas Morato was more into restaurants, steak houses (Alfredo’s) and cafes (Gene’s Bistro) while Timog and West Avenue was chock-a-block full of night clubs, sing-a-longs and folk houses. Patron and gourmet chef Gene Gonzalez was just about to transfer genteel Cafe Ysabel from Wilson to a quaint 1920’s Lopez vacation mansion on P. Guevara, San Juan and from such humble beginnings, Gene was to branch out to other cities and establish a culinary academy.

