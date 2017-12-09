Metro Manila ‘dying’ – Palafox

Urban planner Architect Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr. on Friday affirmed the warning issued by President Rodrigo Duterte that Metro Manila will be a dead city in 25 years.

“It’s happening now. In 1976, what we said then, Metro Plan Manila is one of the best metro plans in the world. We said that time, with the do-nothing scenario, we will have catastrophic traffic, catastrophic flooding, lack of decent housing, and what do we have now?” Palafox said in a radio interview.

He lamented that the country failed to put up rail lines early, noting that eight lines of the Metro Rail Transit shouin 1992.

“We should have done (that) about the same time as Singapore,” he quipped.

Palafox said to solve traffic congestion, toll zones should be put up like what Abu Dhabi.

“You pay P50. And then crossing the bridges across Dubai bridge, P50. During peak hours, ang mahal ng parking (parking is expensive). Pag hindi peak hours, libre ang parking (If it’s not peak hours, parking is free).

And these are no brainers, you don’t have to be a genius to do that. Na-propose na natin yan sa (We have proposed this to) Metro Manila, 1974 to 1977,” he said.

However, his recommendation was ignored.

He said he made the same recommendation to Cebu and 38 other countries.

“Nakikinig sila sa akin at ini-implement (They listened and implemented it.)”

“Sa bayan natin, mag-propose ako, iniinsulto pa ako na alarmist daw ako, hungry for publicity—sabi nga nila, ng dating spokesperson nung nakaraang administrasyon. Then kapag disaster na (In our country, when I make a proposal, I get insulted. I am tagged an alarmist, hungry for publicity, as the former spokesperson of the previous administration said. Then when disaster hits) they plagiarize my recommendation,” Palafox added.

The urban planner said infrastructure projects in Metro Manila are not catching up with the booming population.

“In 1986, Singapore had 36 percent open space. Today, with more population, (it has) 45 percent urban forest. In Makati, in 1986, ang daming open spaces (It had plenty of open spaces). Metro Manila (had) open spaces,” he added.

The Philippines, he said, should learn from other countries such as Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

He added that only two percent of Filipinos own cars but those belonging to the two percent can own s many as 10 cars.

“100 percent of us Filipinos are pedestrians. The first mode of transportation should be walking, then bicycle, then mass transit. Dapat pinepenalize ang kotse (Car owners should be penalized),” Palafox said.

Decay

On Thursday, Duterte predicted that Manila will be a “dead city” in 25 years as he pushed for the development of more cities in the country.

In his speech at the Kapampangan Food Festival Thursday, December 7, Duterte said Manila “is no longer an

option for industries.”

“Manila I think, in about 25 years, will be a dead city. It will start to decay and there is no way that we can rehabilitate the place,” he said.

Duterte said Clark has the potential to be the country’s next industrial hub and will ease the debilitating traffic crisis in the metropolis.

“You have to disperse the crowd, limit the factories at some time in the future. About 10 years from now, they should close Manila and start to develop it,” he said.

The administration has embarked on an ambitious P8-trillion infrastructure program to improve mobility in the Philippine capital and build more road networks and other infrastructure around the country.

Duterte, who won a landslide victory just during the 2016 national elections, earlier pledged to spread economic activity beyond the overpopulated capital of Manila, calling it a “dead” city overrun by shantytowns.

“I have to create more jobs but Manila is already saturated. If there are any investors coming in, I will tell them I will not allow factories anymore in Manila, not only because it is a dead city but because I have to build a new environment for the people,” he said.

Alarmed by the President’s prediction, Sen. Grace Poe urged concerned agencies to immediately act on possible measures to prevent the eventual “decay” of Metro Manila.

“Metro Manila may have no future if we do not act now,” Poe warned.

“We should look at old cities like Rome, Tokyo, London, and New York that have adapted to change, which means that with proper planning, Metro Manila can become a vibrant, livable, and sustainable community just like its counterparts abroad,” she said.

The senator said the government must “seriously consider and push for outward development to decongest Metro Manila for the medium to long term.”

“But right now we have to jumpstart that initiative. For this, political will is needed and the emergency powers could come in handy if only the President would certify this as urgent,” she said.

with CATHERINE VALENTE AND BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO