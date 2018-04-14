Metro Manila Mayors Invitational Golf Cup rolls off April 25

The 2nd Metro Manila Mayors Invitational Golf Cup will tee off on April 25 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Entry fee is P4,500 for club member and P5,000 for non-member, inclusive of green fee, cart fee, breakfast, lunch, giveaways, and raffle entry.

On-course registration begins at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m. The tourney will use a System 36 format of play.

A brand new Yamaha Golf Cart and cash prizes are at stake in the grand raffle draw. Meanwhile, a Peugeot Car as well as Yamaha and Texas Eagle golf carts will be given as hole in one prizes.

Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the Philippine Orthopedic Hospital Children’s Ward, the Center for the Elderly (Graces), Marawi City Brgy. Day Care Center construction, and the cancer patients of Child Haus Foundation.

The event is presented by Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation Inc. (MMMSFI), and co-presented by Belle Corporation and Premium Leisure Corporation.

For ticket reservations, contact the MMMSFI secretariat at 820-9370 or 09257128106.