Metro Manila office space seen topping 805,000 sqm

Despite rising inflation, the Philippine office market is seen to exceed the 761,100 square meters of gross leasable space it posted for Metro Manila in 2017 as it expects to finish constructing an estimated 805,000 sqm of these spaces this year, real-estate firm KMC Savills said on Tuesday.

At a press briefing in Makati City, KMC Savills Research Manager Fred Rara said over a third of these new spaces would be in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City and nearly a quarter would be in Quezon City.

“QC may yet again drag overall market performance this year, but this should be mitigated by other submarkets with impressive absorption rates,” he added.

Mixed results from the National Capital Region’s submarkets are expected in the coming quarters, because occupants are becoming more diverse, according to Rara.

Some of them may have a hard time getting affordable rates in some locations, like the Bay Area.

“On the other hand, occupier demand is still seen [as]intact, despite another record year of office completions in the market,” Rara said.

Business process outsourcing and offshore gaming companies are driving office demand. This stabilized vacancy rates, which KMC Savills Managing Director Michael McCullough said would grow between 10 percent and 11 percent next year, from 4.5 percent in 2017.

Growth is still “very healthy” for the industry, McCullough said, adding that Metro Manila has about “2 million sqm…in the pipeline over the next [few]years.”

Despite the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act in January, which would increase steel and cement prices, demand for office space would still be sustained, the official said.