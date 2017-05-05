Metro Pacific ‘out’ if Davao airport cut from bid list

The possible removal of the Davao International Airport from the list of regional airports for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) bidding might prompt a pre-qualifier to skip the bidding.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. on Thursday said it is not sure if it will still join the bidding in case the Davao International Airport in the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte is scratched from the list.

“We will have to see if we can find technical partners interested in the smaller airports,” MPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Lim said.

The Davao International Airport might be removed from the list of regional airports for PPP bidding, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said also on Thursday.

“When that airport was included in the list, Rodrigo Duterte was not yet President. The economy at the time was not yet the same as our economy is now,” DoTr Secretary Arthur Tugade told reporters.

Tugade, however, said they would study “seriously” if the Davao International Airport could be retained on the list.

According to him, it might be better if the government would start the development of the airport and later bid it out.

Tugade said the “decision is going there.”

The Davao International Airport used to be among those for bidding, alongside Bacolod-Silay (Negros Oriental), Iloilo, Laguindingan (Misamis Oriental) and New Bohol (Panglao).

The Public Private Partnership Center has moved the submission of requirements for the bidding on the airports from May 11 to June 15.