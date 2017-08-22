Metro Pacific launches electronic payment for tollways

METRO Pacific Tollways Corporation launched its digital tollways program on Tuesday, enabling travelers to use electronic payment for NLEX, CAVITEX and SCTEX.

Payment options include Easy Trip RFID, Mastercard contactless cards and beep cards.

“Enabling electronic transactions in the tollways is a key contributor in growing electronic money usage as thousands of motorists use our expressways every day,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Franco said during the launching at the Seda Vertis North.

MPTC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said that the use of digital payments would help usher a new era of tollway operations in the country, allowing consumers to have faster, secure and more convenient transactions.

“This is very much aligned with the National Retail Payment System program of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas that aims to transform 20 percent of the country’s payment transactions to electronic by 2020,” Pangilinan said.

Motorists can now also use their Smart Mastercard powered by PayMaya in paying the NLEX toll fee. Meanwhile, Mastercard acceptance for NLEX is now available while acceptance for CAVITEX and SCTEX will commence soon, according to Franco.

“The impact of digital transformation in the toll roads space will not only bring a whole new level of convenience to consumers but also place the country at the forefront of the region’s digital global economy,” Paymaya Philippines President and CEO Orlando B. Vea said. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO