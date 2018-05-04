Metro Pacific profit grows 16% to P3.6B

PANGILINAN-LED Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) posted double-digit growth in consolidated core net income for the first three months of the year on the back of strong performance across all businesses, coupled with increased investments in the power industry.

MPIC said Thursday that core net income grew by 16 percent to P3.6 billion from the P3.1 billion registered in the same period last year, backed by an expanded power portfolio following the increase of its stake in Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) from 41.2 percent last year to 45.5 percent through its unit Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc. and Global Business Power Corp. (GBP).

Profit growth was also attributed to robust traffic increase on all domestic roads and steady volume growth coupled with the tariff increase at Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

Consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent firm increased by 27 percent to P3.8 billion in the first three months of 2018 from P3 billion in the same period last year.

Power businesses accounted for a 16 percent contribution in the first three months at P2.4 billion due to the acquisition of further stakes in Meralco and GBP. The company will continue to develop power-related services and investments which will include distribution, generation, and retail electricity sales nationwide.

Meralco saw its net profit in the first three months rise 7 percent to P4.9 billion, while distribution revenues grew 8 percent in line with volume growth on slightly lower tariffs, which was marginally dampened by higher interest expense from new loans.

Total revenues increased 6 percent to P70.8 billion on higher energy sales and pass-through generation charges.

GBP, on the other hand, saw core net income in the same period climb 41 percent to P710 million, with the expansion in volume underpinned by the company’s subsidiary Panay Energy Development Corp., which began operation of a new 150 megawatt (MW) plant in the first quarter of last year.

Toll roads unit Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. registered P1.1 billion net profit in the first quarter, up 16 percent from the previous year.

Average daily vehicle entry for its three domestic tollways—North Luzon Expressway, Cavite Expressway, and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway—jumped by 10 percent to 472,653 vehicles.

MPTC expects to spend nearly P122.8 billion through 2023 to build more highways and tollroads.

Meanwhile, water businesses Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and MetroPac Water Investments Corp. contributed to core net income of P800 million, a huge chunk of which came from Maynilad.

For its hospital business, MetroPacific Hospital Holdings, Inc.

reported a 15 percent rise in aggregate revenues for the first three months of 2018 driven by a 12 percent increase in out-patient visits to 832,790 and a 14 percent growth in in-patient admissions to 46,834.

Part of the performance is also attributed to investments made in St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos and Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospitals in Quezon City.

Light Rail Manila Corp., which handles the operation of LRT-1, contributed P91 million in core income to MPIC in the first three months.

As of end-March 2018, the company hiked by 4 percent its average daily ridership of 459,417.

MPIC’s logistics business Metropac Movers, Inc., meanwhile, recorded a 46 percent increase in average utilized warehouse space at over 206,000 square meters (sqm). It has yet to contribute to the conglomerate’s net income and is expected to be profitable in 2019.

“Our earnings growth demonstrates that consistent, thoughtful and targeted investment pays off. Many billions of pesos spent over the years on improving Filipinos’ access to safe transport, clean water, and reliable electricity have delivered hefty increases in volume for all our businesses,” MPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Ma. Lim said.

“While it’s always pleasing to report growth in nominal profitability, the fact remains that our domestic toll roads portfolio and Maynilad are significantly under-recovering compared with the contractual provisions of their respective concessions. Robust growth in volumes in recent years does not in any sense change the need to bring these businesses into line with their agreed contract provisions,” he added.