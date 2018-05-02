Metro Pacific unit upbeat on expressway proposal

MPCALA Holdings Inc. is hoping to secure an original proponent status for its unsolicited proposal to build the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas expressway (CTBEX) this month after having completed the requirements asked by the government.

MPCALA is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the company in charge of building the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAx).

“As far as we are concerned, nakumpleto na namin (we have already completed the) required documents that they needed. It’s really up to the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) to review and issue the original proponent status,” MPCALA Holdings President Luigi Bautista told reporters late Monday, April 30.

“Our expectation is hopefully next month,” Bautista added.

According to Bautista, they did not receive any negative feedback from the DPWH on the projects proposed by the company.

The CTBEX is a 47-kilometer tollway with a two-by-two lane carriageway that will traverse Silang, Tagaytay, Amadeo, Mendez, Alfonso, and Magallanes in Cavite; and Nasugbu in Batangas.

The project is expected to cost P25 billion.

“They [DPWH] have to submit it to NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) for review. If NEDA approves it, there will be negotiations. After negotiations, only time will tell if they will open it to a Swiss challenge,” Bautista said.