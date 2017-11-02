Metro Pacific upbeat on closing tollway deal

INFRASTRUCTURE holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is confident it will close a deal for a toll road project either in Indonesia or Malaysia before the end of this year, MPIC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Advertisements

“This year, at least for one, one of the two. The other one should be next year,” he told reporters in a chance interview last week.

Pangilinan said last year the group was in talks for the operation of a 100-kilometer tollway project in Indonesia and a 50-kilometer tollway project in Malaysia with domestic partners. But in April this year, Rodrigo Franco, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) president and chief executive officer, said the deals did not materialize.

However, Pangilinan said last week that MPIC remains keen on exploring opportunities in Malaysia and Indonesia as the “potential is always there.”

“I am quite optimistic we will have an investment in both countries,” Pangilinan said. He did not say how much the group would earmark for the projects as they are “still in discussion.”

“[T]here’s an initial investment and in the future we have to make more investment because … like the Philippines, the country needs a bit more tollways,” he said.

Franco stated in an earlier interview that MPIC wants to enter the two countries given their high car sales and the toll payments culture in Malaysia.

MPIC operates toll roads in Vietnam and Thailand. Its toll road arm MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and Cavite Expressway in the Philippines.

MPIC’s first half net income jumped 17 percent year-on-year to P7.8 billion driven by the stong performance of its toll road and hospital businesses. The group is targeting to generate profit of P13.3 billion this year.