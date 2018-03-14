Metro police gets 2 new divisions

The National Police Commission (Na-polcom) has approved the restruc-turing and strengthening of the Natio-nal Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Mobile Forces to increase police visibility and ensure maximum efficiency in securing the metropolis.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao said the commission issued Resolution 2018-114, dated February 28, 2018, approving the creation of two additional divisions.

The Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division shall handle the training needs of Metro Manila police personnel and the monitoring of the implementation and application of police doctrines, while the Regional Plans and Strategy Management Division will operate in compliance with the requirements of the Philippine National Police’s Performance Governance System (PGS) and other strategic programs.

The resolution also renamed the NCRPO’s Public Safety Battalion to Mobile Force Battalion.

The Regional Police-Community Relations Division was also renamed to Regional Community Affairs and Development Division in line with the PNP’s mandate as a community and service-oriented agency which focuses on community affairs and development.

“The strengthening of the NCRPO is geared towards further enhancing the PNP’s capability and efficiency in performing its mandated functions in line with the provisions of Executive Order 546, series 2006, which require the police to actively support the Armed Forces of the Philippines in internal security operations for the suppression of insurgency and other serious threats to national security,” Casurao said.