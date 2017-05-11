Metro Retail to build 7 new stores in Visayas

METRO Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) said on Tuesday it will begin construction of seven new stores in the Visayas in line with its goal of doubling its gross floor area (GFA) by 2020. Metro opened four stores last year and strengthened its partnership with Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), one of the country’s top property developers. “Our expansion and partnerships enable MRSGI to consistently grow its footprint and serve more customers,” MRSGI Chairman and CEO Frank Gaisano said during the annual stockholders meeting held in Mandani Bay, Mandaue City. Metro said it is optimistic that higher disposable incomes of consumers will contribute further to the growth of the retail sector.