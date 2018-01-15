Metro traffic one and a half years under PRRD

Second of three parts

Though not as visibly intensive as before, the Metro Manila Development Authority continues to put up footbridges. Of late, the Public Works department has also finally recognized the growing pedestrian traffic at the Balintawak cloverleaf and is at last installing a long footbridge. We hope it doesn’t end there as the cloverleaf needs a network of footbridges considering that flooding still happens. Unfortunately, some property claimants have filed a court suit that is preventing the North Luzon Expressway management from activating their new multi-million peso anti-flood pumping station, which was built to clear heavy downpour flood waters in minutes.

No more window works

With Senator Grace Poe against more traffic circulation restrictions and burdens on private citizens, the most tinkering Tim Orbos could do to when he was still MMDA chief was the cancellation of the 9-3 coding window. Much as we are against this on account of the impact on one-car families, we cannot deny that traffic along EDSA became consistently better-distributed. Our proof lies at the critical point of traffic queuing that happens everyday at the Cubao-bound side of EDSA-Quezon Ave. just under the MRT Quezon Ave. station. Even during the pre-Bayani Fernando MMDA of 2005 and long after the window was instituted, you could tell the time of day by your position at the four kilometer-long crawl to Cubao. Traffic queuing promptly became stop/go at this point by 9:00 a.m. With the cancellation of the window, traffic queuing now only begins in front of GMA 7 and the duration per stop is not extremely very long. There has been an improvement in traffic flow that has been sustained on a daily basis.

NAIAx as traffic relief

Another major traffic reliever for southerners is the accessibility afforded by San Miguel-Vertex infrastructure’s NAIAx. Now more than a year old, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway has provided relief to commuters living as far south as Cavite and Las Pinas. During the recent Asean summit, a few world leaders skipped the formal welcome at Clark and arrived at NAIA. The path to their lodgings was smoothed by the NAIAx and providentially there was no need for traffic lockdowns. By taking advantage of ex-congressman Mark Villar’s riverside road, avoiding heavily trafficked Zapote-Alabang road with easy access to the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway, NAIAx and Makati, commuting has been much relieved. It is now common to hear about commutes to Makati falling below the critically bearable one-hour mark. Naturally, as NAIAx has displaced and redistributed traffic down south, we are seeing longer and longer traffic queues on Dr. Santos, pushing traffic queuing on the barely 8-year old elevated Skyway Stage 2. At least Metro Pacific is already pile boring for the C-5-CAVITEx flyover link road over the South Luzon Expresssay as this, when finished, will fully utilize C-5 as the direct gateway to Manila Bay and Cavite.

Recently, San Miguel Infra’s Ramon S. Ang proposed several improvements to maximize the NAIAx, the routes it serves, and alleviate EDSA, the Skyway, Dr. Santos in Sucat, Bicutan and C-5. One is the westward extension of the NAIAx to Bonifacio Global City. NAIAx is also proposed to extend southeast to link with the SM-Sucat/C-5-CAVITEx connector being built by Metro Pacific Tollways. The Manila-bound elevated Skyway will have an off ramp to C-5. Further south, the Skyway will be widened from a 1×1 carriageway to the full 3×3 treatment between the Alabang toll plaza and Alabang Viaduct. Even further south, the SLEx will widen to a 5×5 carriageway from Alabang to Carmona.

Of course, all these factors suspend their positive influence once you have serious standstill bottlenecks elsewhere in the metro because, believe it or not, traffic flow across all of the main thoroughfares are tightly integrated. Get an extra-long 18-wheeler stalled under the Bagong Ilog viaduct on C-5 and you have traffic crawling for hours in Antipolo, Shaw Blvd., Cubao and Katipunan. You might think these roads are too far but it is not so. Major jams in Southwoods, Las Pinas, Dr. Santos, C-3/R-10, Roxas Blvd., Tandang Sora, Ortigas Ave. in Cainta and Balintawak have the capacity to paralyze the rest of Metro Manila’s road system in a Filipino instant. Just add water (rain), lots of it.

Trouble in Section 2

Medium/long term prospects? Skyway Stage 3 has at last solved the section impasse at the Burgos bridge. Citra opted to do what Vertex did for NAIAx when it constructed the skyway over the Tripa de Gallina; Section 2 goes over the Beata tributary, crosses the Pasig and shadows the San Juan River to connect to the New Panaderos bridge over and past SM Centerpoint. Whatever right of way it needs on land will mostly likely eject warehouses. This recent change in Skyway Stage 3’s route now poses a challenge or two to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar. The first challenge is if the eco-warrior sympathizers at the Environment department will allow clearance for the passage of the stacked expressway over the San Juan River, never mind that “Build Build Build” envisages 11 Pasig River crossings. The next challenge is how to speed up or play catch up with the scheduled full opening of Skyway Stage 3 by 2020, considering the two-year delay of Section 2. The solution may actually lie in the Public Works department expediting the design and construction of the Connector-Stage 3 common alignment by PUP. Since Metro Pac’s metro link connector passes over the PNR right of way, Leighton, its contractor, can already start building the interchange to Stage 3 at the Burgos River Bridge approach. As it is, Leighton is close to finishing the Harbor Link to C-3 and R-1 and will just need clearance to proceed building along the PNR tracks heading to the Espana/Gov. Forbes junction. This way, the connector may provide the contiguous link to Skyway Stage 3 as DMCI and EEI finish Section 3 &4.

Speaking of Section 4, at the A. Bonifacio/C-3 work area of Skyway Stage 3, severe traffic disruption happens regularly, causing major queues at the North Luzon Expressway stretching from the Balintawak to Smart Connect cloverleafs. Construction at this zone has been haphazard, causing several patches of partly finished work areas and work areas that are left untouched for weeks on end. This has been an ongoing agony for Manila bound NLEx commuters for two years and counting.

To be continued

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

