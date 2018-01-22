Metro traffic one and a half years under PRRD

Conclusion

The Balintawak traffic build-up is aggravated by the higher throughput of North Luzon Expressway traffic, now that the well-illuminated 3×3 section from Balagtas to San Fernando is fully operational. A welcome feature of the new carriageway is not only the superb night-time illumination of LED arrays but the gently radiused “S” curves marked by solid white road markings for several bridges and their approaches. Recall that this NLEx segment was planned in the 1970s, when highway designs preferred arrow-straight alignments that, coupled with strict speed limit enforcement, induced monotonous highway drowsiness and drivers falling asleep behind the wheel. The remedy that French and Japanese highway designers introduced was to course the highway in an alternating curve route albeit at very gentle radii. Strictly observed, the gently-curving solid white lines on the NLEx bridges actually achieve the same effect of preventing highway hypnosis. The NLEx as configured is safe for speeds even beyond the metric equivalent of 130 mph, if only doing so wasn’t illegal.

Elsewhere on the older part of the NLEx, new auxiliary exits at Meycauayan Pandayan and Libtong, along with Valenzuela’s Lingunan, have greatly reduced the on-carriageway exit traffic queue duration and length. Similar construction is being studied for the Angeles-Magalang exit where the old Magalang southbound on-ramp may be re-introduced if only to relieve the heavy Angeles and Magalang-bound traffic on the roundabout shared by Toyota Angeles, Ayala’s Marquee Place and Marquee Mall.

Gotcha by GATSO

With more lanes on the NLEx, speed now rears its ugly head. Having failed 100% speed-reading accuracy for mobile or hand held LIDAR speed cameras, as exemplified by Doc Dennis’s unfortunate 2015 case of clumsy speed gun misreading by MATES/SLEx, NLEX Corp. leveled up by getting Tritec Integrated’s GATSO HD video monitoring equipment from the Netherlands. The bane of many British, Commonwealth, Gulf States and Middle East drivers for decades, GATSO is known for its vandal-proof bulky grey boxes and their ability to shoot clear images of speeding violators at night, even with all lanes occupied. The eagle-eyed among you will spot these devices mounted on galvanized poles beside CCTV modules on the blue painted bunkers with yellow notices for the NLEx hotline. By this writing, the whole of NLEx has been covered by these sophisticated all-weather sentinels, allowing night-time enforcement of the speed limit by officers at the tollway’s end. CAVITEx will have GATSOs by March this year. What is needed is contact-less ticketing just like MMDA’s “May Huli Ka Ba” internet based bulletin board, this time for speeding violations. If only speeding wasn’t classified as “reckless” driving, like say DTS or disregarding traffic signs, then there would be no need for license confiscation. Meantime, all the San Miguel-operated tollways and MMDA will soon be acquiring GATSOs. Commonwealth and Macapagal Avenues will be the first target locations for GATSO’s in the city.

Projected traffic because of “Build Build Build”

In the medium term, the looming introduction of a Japanese loan-funded EDSA Bus Rapid Transit will aggravate the highway’s under-capacity. Keenly watched by Senator Grace Poe, this all the more cries for quick acceptance of Metro Pac’s offer to buy out the MRT-3 consortium and operations contract. This is where emergency powers can help, if only to accelerate the vetting process and the necessary Swiss Challenge. Now that the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic is hopefully up and running, this may be the time to utilize its emergency powers. If the MRT-3 works efficiently sooner than later, the EDSA BRT installation may just shove commuter traffic to the MRT-3 instead of increasing P2P buses that will just crowd EDSA.

HOV positive and 50 the new 60

Back to ground zero, MMDA Chairman Danny Lim reintroduced then suspended the HOV or High Occupancy Vehicle concept on EDSA. What used to be a three-passenger and more exemption to the odd-even scheme in 1995 turned lane one, by the median, as the exclusive lane for vehicles with two passengers or more. As predicted, it posed a challenge for CCTV-dependent traffic enforcers who couldn’t penetrate opaque windshield tints to verify the passenger count. Meanwhile, as Quezon City reintroduces lowered speed limits across its major roads, the MMDA wants to decrease the 60-70 km/h speed limit on EDSA, Commonwealth and C-5 at certain times of the day to 50km/h in a bid to reduce accidents. We believe it was the Dutch and the Scandinavians who, back in the ‘90s, campaigned worldwide for the reduction at in-town or built-up areas to reduce fatal pedestrian encounters. This isn’t all that new when you remember that when Clark, Subic and John Hay were US bases, the speed limit on their narrow “highways” was 35 mph, which translates to 50km/h in the metric system.

As for ex-MMDA chief Tim Orbos, well, he still gets our sympathy whenever he jokes about EJT (extra-judicial-transport) means of transportation (“habal-habal”, illegal Uber/Grab units, colorum “padyaks”) despite the intolerant gaze of his formerly jovial boss. Might his boss’ loss of joviality be the influence of the aggravating and intolerant mood at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board?

