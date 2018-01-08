Metro traffic one and a half years under PRRD

First of three parts

The pre-Christmas seasons of last year and the year before can serve as a good comparative baselines to judge if Metro Manila traffic improved or at least didn’t worsen. This probably goes to show that with or without a functioning Inter-Agency Council on Traffic czar, what really matters is what is being done by the “boots-on-the-ground”.

Adequate numbers is exactly what the Metro Manila Development Authority does not have. All the cops and MMDA and local government unit workers who are manning the metro’s main thoroughfares do not even amount to a third of the high need for 22,000 traffic aides. So when the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group was again asked to go back to EDSA, it was more for the need to raise the body count rather than the need for highly trained law enforcement minds to argue the nuances of the anti-distracted driving law. Still, there is no lack of determined civil servants (including the power-tripping obsessives of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) who were out to make examples of colorum vehicle-for-hire violators during the All Souls’ and All Saints’ holidays.

APEC redux

We’d barely forgotten the traffic mayhem inflicted by the former administration during the APEC Summit two years ago when we had to relive it all over last November. To make matters worse, delegates and guests of the Asean summit had to shuttle between the Mall of Asia complex by the Bay to Clark via the North Luzon Expressway, necessitating extreme lockdown security measures that resulted in halted traffic on the NLEx and a harassed Metro Manila. Commuters wondered if there was really no other way to host international summits without shutting down large swathes of the metropolis’ transport arteries. The ex-Davao mayor’s earlier sympathy – he’d cursed Pope Francis for causing heavy traffic during a papal visit – came to naught as the Asean summit proved, one more time, that security concerns still rule.

A man named Tim

One advantage former MMDA chief Tim Orbos had was that he wasn’t afraid to terminate many poorly studied, rehashed and failed traffic management applications that worsened traffic in the months leading up to the 2015 APEC summit. First, Tim did not have to answer to a traffic czar who could have been some hurriedly-appointed inexperienced outsider led astray by bumbling and unimaginative sub-alterns who would just be copying the traffic solutions of the ‘70s and early ‘90s. If those traffic solutions didn’t work in 2015, why reapply them again? I refer to the wholesale lane segregation implemented with several gazillions worth of APEC budget-funded orange bollards and tire-shredding concrete wedges. Rehashing the same erroneous segregation schemes tried by Metro Manila Commission Vice-Governor Mel Mathay in the mid-seventies should have been promptly junked. Not only did the barriers curtail business access, some of those diabolical wedges even capsized a brand-new City Bus.

Status quo, no!

Secondly, Tim didn’t set out to change the world with legislator-inspired hare-brained ideas masquerading as silver bullets to slay the traffic beast. All the newish thrusts and major innovations — pink/blue fences, prefab footbridges, u-turn slots, no left turns, scheduled bus stops, etc. — were all implemented by Bayani Fernando but patchily maintained thereafter. Moreover, the ever-vigilant traffic hawk who is Senator Grace Poe was not going to sit idly by while the MMDA tightened the screws on private transportation while mass transit and public conveyances went to rot day by passing day. Tim tried to do a zipper lane counterflow for the morning EDSA-Makati bound rush hour at the EDSA Ortigas flyover but this failed because the all-important between-the-flyovers median “filler” lane was not proposed and constructed. But his removal of the Greenhills bollard wall from Annapolis to Ortigas greatly eased traffic in the Greenhills and Ortigas Center.

Succeeded by a general

Just like his successor, Gen. Danny Lim, Tim (later appointed as Undersecretary at the Transportation department) believed that 24/7 vigilance with regard to traffic management rules was non-negotiable. Fine-tuning whatever rules were in effect was a hallmark of his brief tenure at the MMDA, including urban clearways/tow-away zones (Mabuhay/Christmas lanes) where no parking ordinances were strictly enforced by making LGU officers and stakeholders accountable, selective access to the Cubao underpass for provincial buses, strict application of bus terminal ingress/egress into the EDSA road right of way, and tough measures against illegal vending at the Balintawak market curbside, Guadalupe EDSA sidewalk and other MMDA footbridges. The Balintawak market is of particular note as sidewalk clearance, previously a rarity, has now become the rule. There won’t be excuse for Balintawak to backslide now that Lim is in charge. He is the same Danny Lim that successfully cleaned-up Payatas some time ago.

Bollards: use ‘em or lose ‘em

The improvement of traffic on EDSA is due to smarter deployment of those same orange bollards that caused so much mayhem in 2015. Despite a greatly reduced presence, proper deployment has made these far better for traffic control than the endless walls put up in 2015. Noteworthy are the following deployments: Walter Mart/Munoz UV Express/bus stop, blockage of Roosevelt to Congressional at EDSA, defined U-turn lanes from Balintawak to the Quezon Ave.-EDSA medians, defined lanes from White Plains Ave. to the Santolan u-turns and many more. The best modified application I saw was the long segregated Cubao-bound lane for Trinoma U-turns, which effectively blocked the unruly traffic coming from West Avenue. The Trinoma arrangement is such a simple idea yet is so very effective.

To be continued

