Metro water rates to drop in April

RESIDENTS of Metro Manila will see their monthly bills decline in April, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System-Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) chief said on Tuesday.

Water rates of Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. will drop by P0.04 per cubic meter (cu.m.) and P0.01 per cu.m. effective April 1, MWSS-RO Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty told reporters in a briefing.

For Manila Water, this is equivalent to 2.31 percent of the average basic charge of P25.50 per cu.m., which was implemented in January.

For Maynilad, this corresponds to 0.55 percent of the average basic charge of P35.48 per cu.m.

For Manila Water customers, households that consume 10 cu.m. or less will see a P0.20 per cu.m. decrease in their April bill. For those who consume up to 20 cu.m., they will see a decrease of P0.45 per cu.m. For those who consume up to 30 cu.m., they will notice a decrease of P0.91 per cu.m.

Maynilad customers who consume 10 cu.m. or less will see a P0.06 per cu.m. decrease in their April bill. For those who consume up to 20 cu.m., they will see a decrease of P0.23 per cu.m. For those who consume up to 30 cu.m., they will notice a decrease of P0.46 per cu.m.

The MWSS Board of Trustees approved on March 8 the foreign currency differential adjustment (FCDA) in the rates of the two concessionaires for the second quarter.

Ty attributed the rollback in water rates to a stronger peso in January compared to the second half of 2017, except for the month of December when remittances from abroad are heaviest. JORDEENE B. LAGARE