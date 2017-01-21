The metro welcomes the Year of the Rooster

Welcoming Chinese New Year has become another Filipino tradition celebrated around the country. On the eve of January 27, hotels and establishments offer various treats to usher in new beginnings of the Year of the Fire Rooster.

@Marriott Hotel

In celebration of the biggest festival in the Chinese Lunar calendar, Marriott Manila ushers in the Year of the Fire Rooster with a chest box filled with three traditional delicacies: tikoy (nian gao), radish cake (lo bak go), and taro cake (wu tao gao).

Executive Chinese chef Law Wui Wing made sure these delicacies are prepared in the most flavorful and authentic way. The round-shaped 750-gram tikoy means “higher year,” attracting wealth and luck throughout the year. Likewise, the 500-gram radish and taro cake signify good fortune and prosperity. For details, log on to manilamarriott.com

@The Manila Hotel

Experience an eye-dotting ceremony by world-renowned Feng Shui expert Master Joseph Chau Kam Shing together with son Master Vittorio Chau who will share their predictions for the year. The ceremony will be followed by a sumptuous lauriat dinner with special dishes all prepared by Chef Sun Bing on January 27 at The Manila Hotel Mabuhay Palace. For details, log on to www.manila-hotel.com.ph.

@Crowne Plaza Manila Garden

Traditional Lion and Dragon Dance usher the coming of the Fire Rooster with opulence and good fortune on the eve of January 27 at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria. Everyone is invited to join this festive occasion with family and friends at Xin Tian Di and sample executive Chinese chef Peter Yeung’s selection of auspicious Chinese New Year set and a la carte menus that include a box of koi fish tikoy. Classic Yu Sheng Salads are also available until January 31. For details, log on to www.crowneplaza.com

@Conrad Hotel

Bring in the luck and feast on sumptuous meals with family, friends, and business partners at China Blue by Jereme Leung until February 2, 2017. Enjoy the specially prepared Lunar New Year set menu treasures by Chef Khorr and his culinary team featuring house specialties. Toss to an auspicious year: gather around the table, chopsticks in hand, and toss the special Yee Sang ingredients up in the air while saying “Lo Hei” and your wishes for the New Year. For details, log on to www.conradhotels.com/offers

@ Araneta Center

Practical Feng Shui tips to invite good health, wealth, and love plus insights as to how to activate good energy this Year of the Fire Rooster under one’s Chinese Zodiac sign is undertaken by Master Hanz Cua on January 28 at the Araneta Center. Cua will conduct a one-hour Feng Shui seminar for shoppers at the activity areas of Ali Mall at 3 p.m., New Farmers Plaza at 4 p.m. and Gateway Mall at 5 p.m. For details, log on to www.aranetacenter.net

@Hotel Jen

Indulge in the vibrancy of the coming of the Year of the Fire Rooster with genuine hospitality, shared memories, delightful experiences and auspicious vibes with the holiday merriment while enjoying an array of festive dishes at Hotel Jen with its “Holiday Rush” room package. The celebratory Lion Dance happens on January 28 at 10 a.m. For details, log on to www.hoteljen.com

@Makati Shangri-la

Makati Shangri-La, Manila celebrates this auspicious season with a luxe staycation, auspicious Chinese fare and handcrafted favorites to usher in the Lunar New Year. Everyone is invited to welcome the New Year at the hotel and witness the traditional Lion and Dragon Dance in the grand lobby that includes a festive display of firecrackers at 10:30 p.m. on Chinese New Year’s Eve, January 27, and at 12:30 p.m. on Chinese New Year’s Day, January 28. For details, log on to www.shangri-la.com

@Sofitel Philippine Plaza

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila ushers in the Lunar New Year with a bountiful feast prepared by Spiral’s culinary artisan, Chinese Chef Michael Tai. Embark in a gastronomic journey inspiring fortune and abundance featuring three variations of Chinese cuisine: Cantonese, Hakka and Sze Chuan. As the Year of the Rooster promises prosperity, happiness and opportunities, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila presents a featured culinary offer available from January 25 to 29, 2017. For details, log on to www.sofitelmanila.com

@ City of Dreams Manila

Exceptional dining options and thrilling entertainment experiences signifying good luck, happiness and prosperity usher the Chinese New Year at City of Dreams Manila at one of the luxury integrated resort’s premium restaurants, Crystal Dragon, serving exclusive a la carte and set menus until February 11. A three-day Year of the Rooster festival from January 27 to 29 showcases a variety of fun-filled Chinese New Year-themed activities and performances as well as a God of Fortune spreading gifts and good cheer to guests. For details, log on to https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com

@Pan Pacific Manila

Celebrate good fortune and good food this Year of the Fire Rooster with a bountiful lunch buffet at Pacific Lounge showcasing the delightful flavors of a Chinese banquet specially prepared by a guest Chinese culinary expert, Chef Taipei of China Place, in tandem with the hotel’s seasoned chefs available from January 23 to 28, 2017. For details, log on to www.panpacific.com/manila.