Metrobank Art and Design Excellence weaves visual arts and cultural heritage together

While visual arts and cultural heritage may seem to be two separate entities, the 2018 edition of the annual Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (Made) once again showed how to weave them together. Now on its 34th year, Made focuses on three interrelated components to continue its advocacy—“Connections Made,” “Meet the Met in MADE,” and “Masjid.”

A joint partnership between the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and SM, it features a series of art exhibits, lectures, and workshops on art and cultural heritage.

This year’s works exhibit at the Art MADE Public highlights Connections Made, showing how past winners relate to each other – mentor-apprentice, young artists inspired by established and senior ones, artists related by blood, and contemporaries within artist groups of different eras.

“The exhibit aims to present the diversity and richness of influences between and among past MADE winners. It is also about tackling their themes, messaging, and styles that have changed and emerged among contemporaries over time,” said MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña.

Meet the Met at MADE, on the other hand, highlights the ongoing restoration program for the Manila Metropolitan Theater through an exhibit of the different decorative art elements and colorful costumes worn by actors during their theatre performances.

Completed in 1931, the Manila Metropolitan Theatre, also known as the Met, witnessed several cycles of destruction and revival throughout its 85 years of existence. The edifice was declared a National Historical

Landmark in 1973 and a National Cultural Treasure in 2010 because of its status as the only existing Art Deco building of its scale and integrity in Asia.

As a traveling exhibition, Art MADE Public also visited the Mindanao region where it displayed images of over 30 mosques, showcasing the anatomy of Islamic architecture and their aesthetic principles in Masjid.

Art Made Public, then went to SM Lanang Premier before proceeding to its current location, SM City Dasmarinas where the exhibit can be viewed until March 12. On March 13, Art MADE Public will move to SM City Manila.