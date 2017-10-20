Metrobank buys ANZ stake in credit card firm

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. will be taking full control of its credit card subsidiary, on Thursday announcing the buyout of Australia’s ANZ Funds Pty. Ltd.’s minority stake.

The Metrobank Card Corp. (MCC) joint venture was formed in 2003 with Metrobank taking a 60-percent share and ANZ the remaining 40 percent.

“Subject to regulatory approvals, Metrobank will purchase 20 percent of MCC for a consideration of P7.4 billion.

The sale of the remaining 20 percent will be completed by the third quarter of 2018 on the same terms,” the bank said in a statement.

“The joint venture arrangement has created a lot of value for both partners as we transformed MCC into the number one credit card company in the Philippines. We expect that the historically strong performance of MCC can be sustained on the back of robust consumption spending,” Metrobank President Fabian Dee said.

Data from the Credit Card Association of the Philippines showed MCC with over 1.5 million cards in use. The firm reported total assets of P60.4 billion and a return on average equity of 36.3 percent for last year.

“With this transaction, we now have a great opportunity to further expand our retail capabilities. We expect to leverage on better operational efficiencies as we eventually make MCC a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metrobank,” Dee added.

Metrobank’s reported net income of P9.5 billion in the first half of the year, up from P9.1 billion during the comparable 2016 period.