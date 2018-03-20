Metrobank fund-raising activity ‘credit positive’

THE proposed stock rights offering of Metrobank, or Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., is credit positive as this will boost the lender’s capital and support credit growth.

This was the assessment of debt watcher Moody’s Investors Service following Metrobank’s announcement it had finalized the terms of its proposed stock rights offering to raise up to P60 billion in new capital.

“The planned rights issue is credit positive because it will boost Metrobank’s capital buffers well above Basel III capital rules, while supporting credit growth,” Moody’s said.

The credit rater estimated that the rights issuance would add about 390 basis points to the bank’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.8 percent as of December 2017.

The additional capital would bring the CET1 ratio well above its peer banks, as well as above the regulatory minimum of 10 percent after taking into account the buffer for domestic systematically important banks, which will be fully phased in by January 2019, it said.

Moody’s said the rights issue will also support Metrobank’s credit growth while strengthening its capital buffers against risks.

It expects that the capital raise will be sufficient to support the Philippines’ credit growth of about 20 percent over the next three fiscal years, adding “after which the bank’s CET1 ratio will decline to 12 percent to 13 percent, which may leave the bank in need of new capital because internal capital generation capacity lags credit growth.”

Metrobank said it intends to complete the rights offering by early April, and that its largest shareholder, GT Capital Holdings Inc., which owns 36 percent, has committed to subscribe to at least its full rights entitlement in the stock rights offer.

It also said the new capital will be used to acquire the 40-percent equity stake in Metrobank Card Corp., thereby increasing its ownership stake in the company to 100 percent, as well as to support future loan growth.