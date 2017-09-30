Metrobank honors new batch of art and design awardees

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) has recognized another batch of artists for the 2017 Metrobank Arts and Design Excellence (MADE) in awarding ceremonies held at the Le Pavillon, Metropolitan Park, Pasay City on September 21.

On its 33rd year, the competition was themed “Imagine,” where three amateur painters and two professional sculptors were cited as grand awardees, and received financial incentives with “Mula” glass trophies designed by sculptor Noell El Farrol.

The recipients of the special citation for painting and the grand winner of the sculpture recognition program received financial incentives of P30,000 and P500,000, respectively.

In the sculpture recognition program, Bacolod City-based sculptor Moreen Joy Austria earned the Grand Award for her masterpiece titled “Pagtataguyod,” inspired by the closeness of Filipino families.

Abdulmari Imao Jr. was awarded with a special citation for his piece “Monument for the Pursuit of Happiness,” which features family milestones and the growth of an individual.

According to MBFI, the awardees will have the chance to be commissioned for the installation of their art piece along the Metro Park in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, artists Paul John Cabanalan and Marvin Quizon received the grand award for the painting recognition program under the oil/acrylic on canvas and water media on paper categories, respectively.

Cabanalan used his piece “Genesis” to portray chaos through a mixture of elements, while Marvin Quizon’s “For Those Who Lived and [are]Forgotten” portrayed an image of a lifeless bird whose body has grown flowers and branches, to remind people that “life comes after death.”

Also, under the oil/acrylic on canvas category, Jett Stanley Osian received the special citation for his artwork called “Tell Lie Vision,” which rendered television sets watched by onlookers whose backs are turned to the viewers.

Among the guests of honor were Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, while National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose and other personalities from the academe, civil society and businesses also witnessed the event.