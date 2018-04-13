Metrobank raises P60B from stock rights offer

METROPOLITAN Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) said on Thursday it had completed a stock rights offer to existing shareholders, raising P60 billion in fresh funds to grow its lending business.

In a disclosure, Metrobank announced the completion of the stock rights offer of 799.84 million common shares at P75 per rights share.

The shares were expected to be listed on the local bourse on Thursday. The offer started on March 22 and closed last April 4.

Metrobank said the offer saw strong support from the bank’s shareholders and was oversubscribed.

The P60-billion fundraising was intended to finance the group’s efforts to strengthen and expand its loan activities for corporates, the middle market and small to medium enterprises.

“Rising per capita levels also bode well for the potential in the growing consumer space, specifically in credit cards, auto loans and home mortgage,” it added.

Metrobank said it aimed to enhance customer experience through digitization initiatives and branch efficiencies.

The lender added that a portion of the offer proceeds would be used for the acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Metrobank Card Corporation (MCC), the final tranche of which is set to be completed by third quarter of 2018.

In December, the bank received approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to buy out the 40 percent stake in MCC. It first executed the purchase of a 20 percent stake for P7.4 billion from its joint venture partner, Australia-based ANZ Funds Pty. Ltd. (ANZ).

Metrobank and ANZ put up the joint venture in 2003, with 60 percent of MCC owned by Metrobank and 40 percent by ANZ.