Metrobank secures BSP approval of buyout plan

Metropolitan Bank and Trust Corp. (MBTC) has secured central bank approval for the planned buyout of its foreign partner in Metrobank Card Corp. (MCC).

MBTC told the stock exchange that it would be acquiring all 200 million MCC shares held by ANZ Funds Pty. Ltd.—equivalent to a 40 percent stake—for P37 apiece or a total of P7.4 billion.

“The purchase price was determined based on fair market value of the shares,” MBTC said.

MBTC will first acquire 20 percent upon execution of a share purchase agreement. The remaining 20 percent will be secured in the third quarter of 2018.

MBTC currently owns 60 percent of MCC.

The listed bank said the acquisition was in line with capital planning initiatives, providing additional revenues and improving operational efficiencies..

MCC, formerly known as Unibancard Corp., was established in August 1985.

MBTC and ANZ Funds entered into a joint venture agreement in 2003 for the operations of the cards business.