Metrobank to raise P25B from LTNCD issue 

TY-LED Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) is looking to raise P25 billion through the issuance of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits (LTNCDs) to finance its diversification program.

Metrobank told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Thursday it has secured the go-signal of its board of directors for the issuance of the higher-yielding time deposits, which will have a tenor of 5.5 years to 10 years.

The issuance remains subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. Once issued, the LTNCDs will be listed on the Philippine Dealing Exchange.

On April 12 this year, Metrobank completed a stock rights offering of nearly 800 million common shares to existing shareholders, enabling the bank to raise some P60 billion to grow its lending business. The rights shares were listed on the PSE on April 19.

The P60-billion fundraising will fund efforts to strengthen and expand its loan activities for corporates, the middle market and small to medium enterprises, as well as enhance customer experience through digitization initiatives and branch efficiencies.

The bank has said that a portion of the offer proceeds would be used for the acquisition of the remaining 40 percent equity stake in Metrobank Card Corp. (MCC).